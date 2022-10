Were Traders Too Quick To Dump Oil?

Entornointeligente.com /

Marine • 21 hours 87.99 +0.46 +0.53% Murban • 21 hours 91.17 +0.59 +0.65% Iran Heavy • 21 hours 88.23 +3.13 +3.68% Basra Light • 309 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 21 hours 93.95 +3.42 +3.78% Bonny Light • 21 hours 93.36 +3.57 +3.98% Girassol • 21 hours 93.23 +3.70 +4.13% Opec Basket • 5 days 92.34 -0.42 -0.45%

Canadian Crude Index • 5 days 56.84 -1.70 -2.90% Western Canadian Select • 20 hours 62.38 +4.14 +7.11% Canadian Condensate • 20 hours 85.78 +4.14 +5.07% Premium Synthetic • 20 hours 84.03 +4.14 +5.18% Sweet Crude • 20 hours 81.18 +4.14 +5.37% Peace Sour • 20 hours 77.88 +4.14 +5.61% Light Sour Blend • 20 hours 79.18 +4.14 +5.52% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 20 hours 88.13 +4.14 +4.93% Central Alberta • 20 hours 77.48 +4.14 +5.64%

Louisiana Light • 5 days 82.16 -2.85 -3.35% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 5 days 76.00 -1.75 -2.25% Giddings • 5 days 69.75 -1.75 -2.45% ANS West Coast • 6 days 89.03 -0.41 -0.46% West Texas Sour • 5 days 76.12 -1.74 -2.23% Eagle Ford • 5 days 75.97 -1.74 -2.24% Oklahoma Sweet • 5 days 76.00 -1.75 -2.25% Kansas Common • 43 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35% Buena Vista • 5 days 89.50 -1.74 -1.91%

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 5 hours Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Surprise Crude, Gasoline Draws 7 hours U.S. Shale Won’t Fill Gap If OPEC+ Cuts Oil Production 8 hours Iranian Rial Plunges To Record Low 9 hours UK Blocks Russia From Purchasing Array Of Services From British Firms 10 hours Shell, Aramco: There’s No Quick Fix For Tight Oil Market 10 hours Shell CEO Calls For Higher Taxes To Protect Consumers 11 hours U.S. Supreme Court Throws Out Case Between Russian Oil Company And Ukraine 12 hours Here’s How The U.S. Wants To Structure The Russian Oil Price Cap 14 hours Saudi Aramco: The Oil Market Is Ignoring Supply Fundamentals 17 hours Oil Analyst: Prices Will Climb Over The Next 9 Months 18 hours U.S. And Mexico Extend Energy Discussions After Failing To Resolve Dispute 19 hours Australia’s Lithium Production And Profits Are Soaring 1 day Houthis Warn Oil Firms To Leave Saudi Arabia And The UAE 1 day IEA: Global Gas Markets To Remain Tight Through 2023 1 day China Is Reselling U.S. LNG To Europe For Big Profits 1 day Kazakhstan Pins Wave Of Cyberattacks On Foreign Actors 1 day Natural Gas Futures Slide 6% On Weaker Than Expected Demand 1 day There Is A «Significant Risk» Of Gas Shortages In The UK This Winter 2 days The EU Could Agree On A Russian Oil Price Cap Today 2 days Norway Deploys Soldiers To Guard Oil And Gas Assets After Nord Stream Sabotage 2 days Eni In Talks With Gazprom To Restart Russian Gas Supply 2 days Refiners Expect Saudi Arabia To Raise Oil Prices For Asia In November 2 days Eni Sounds The Alarm Over Further Russian Gas Disruptions 4 days Gas Stations in France Running On Empty As Strikes Enter Fourth Day 4 days OPEC Raises Oil Production To Highest Level In Years 4 days U.S. Only Lifted Oil Production By 12,000 Bpd In July 4 days Exxon Tells U.S. Administration Fuel Export Curbs Will Raise Gasoline Prices 4 days EU Plans More Sanctions Against Russia 5 days China’s Largest Fuel Export Quota Of 2022 Could Spark Oil Demand Growth 5 days Activist Investor: Shell Must Do More To Curb Emissions 5 days Germany’s Energy Supply Situation Is ‘Extremely Tense’ 5 days Russian Oil And Fuel Exports Slump In September 5 days TurkStream Pipeline Has License Revoked As New Sanctions Come Into Effect 5 days Kremlin Calls Nord Stream Attacks State-Sponsored «Terrorism» 5 days U.S. Planning New Sanctions On Iran’s Oil Sales 5 days EDF Plans To Extend Lifespan Of Two UK Nuclear Power Projects 5 days Qatar Says Soaring Prices Have Forced Europe To U-Turn On Green Energy Ambitions 5 days IEA: LNG Market To Be Even Tighter In 2023 6 days Europe’s Diesel Crunch Is Set To Worsen 6 days Germany Must Cut Natural Gas Consumption To Avoid Winter Shortages 4 minutes Energy Armageddon 6 minutes «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» 12 minutes «Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance» by Irina Slav 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 1 day Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 5 hours «False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more» – NEWS in 28 minutes 1 day «»Green» Energy Is a Scam. It Isn’t MEANT to Work.» – By James Corbett of The Corbett Report 2 hours Wind droughts 7 days Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia’s Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence. 13 hours «Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest» by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas 2 days Xi Is Set To Be Re-Elected As China’s Leader 11 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates 1 day 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund… «Here Are The Winners And Losers In The ‘Inflation Reduction Act'»-ZeroHedge 1 day Australian power prices go insane 12 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver – Technical Trading

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com