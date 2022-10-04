Venezuelan President Meets With Colombian Foreign Minister

Entornointeligente.com /

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, highlighted on Tuesday that his government was moving forward with Colombia in terms of cooperation and thanked the foreign minister of the neo-Granadian nation, Álvaro Leyva, for his willingness for the meeting and understanding between the two countries.

«As sister nations, Venezuela and Colombia continue to move forward in cooperation for the welfare of our peoples. Grateful to the Chancellor of the Republic of Colombia, Álvaro Leyva Durán, for his valuable disposition to the meeting and understanding,» the president said in a Twitter message.

Colombian President Asks US to Remove Cuba From Terrorist List

Maduro wrote this message after receiving Leyva at the Miraflores Palace (Government headquarters).

According to the presidential press, the meeting between the two representatives occurred in the context of signing the agreement between the Colombian Government and the National Liberation Army (ELN).

The delegations of the ELN and the Government of Gustavo Petro agreed on Tuesday in Caracas to resume the peace dialogue process for the first week of November.

Petro reactivated contacts with ELN after taking office on August 7 to rescue the agreements reached in 2016, and on Tuesday, both parties committed to resuming the progress of that dialogue.

Venezuela also accompanied the first phase of talks with the ELN, along with Cuba, Norway, Chile, Brazil and Ecuador.

Caracas and Bogota reestablished their bilateral relations after Petro’s inauguration, after being interrupted for three years due to political differences with the government of Iván Duque (2018-2022).

