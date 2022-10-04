Tia Mowry Files For Divorce From Cory Hardict After 14 Years Of Marriage

Entornointeligente.com /

Actress Tia Mowry has filed for divorce from her husband, actor Cory Hardrict, after 14 years of marriage.

The Sister, Sister star filed documents in Los Angeles today, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

Mowry has asked for joint physical and legal custody of their two children, 11-year-old Cree and 4-year-old Cairo.

She has also asked for the termination of the court’s ability to give spousal support to either as the couple has a prenuptial agreement.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

