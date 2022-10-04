St George’s defeat Waterford 3-0

Entornointeligente.com /

St George’s College defeated Waterford High 3-0 in their ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup game at Winchester Park today.

Second half strikes from Tae-Sean Oneil in the 57th minute, Brian Burkett, in the 68th, and Adrian Reid, in the 84th, overpowered Waterford, avenging the 3-2 defeat they suffered last month.

St George’s now move to 12 points in Group A, to temporarily lead the group. Waterford are now third on 10 points, while KC are second on 12 but with a lower goal difference.

