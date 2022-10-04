SRP robbed of car at gunpoint in Curepe

Entornointeligente.com /

A Spe­cial Re­serve Po­lice (SRP) of­fi­cer was robbed of his Toy­ota Axio mo­tor­car dur­ing the ear­ly hours on Sun­day.

Po­lice said the 40-year-old Curepe man, who is as­signed to the Im­mi­gra­tion De­ten­tion Cen­tre in Aripo, ar­rived home around 3.32 am, when he was ap­proached by a lone sus­pect as he got out of the ve­hi­cle to open his gate.

The sus­pect re­port­ed­ly point­ed a gun at the of­fi­cer and or­dered him not to move. The of­fi­cer ran in­to his yard and raised an alarm. The sus­pect then got in­to the ve­hi­cle and sped off to­wards the South­ern Main Road, Curepe.

Tu­na­puna po­lice are in­ves­ti­gat­ing.

In an un­re­lat­ed in­ci­dent, Tu­na­puna po­lice are mean­while search­ing for two Span­ish sus­pects who robbed a Ma­coya man of cash and valu­ables on Sun­day night.

Po­lice said the 26-year-old vic­tim was walk­ing to his apart­ment build­ing at Venus Dri­ve, Ma­coya Ex­ten­sion, around 7.30 pm when he was ap­proached by the sus­pects, one of whom was armed with a cut­lass.

Fear­ful, the vic­tim hand­ed over the knap­sack which con­tained $13,000 in cash and one JBL Blue­tooth speak­er val­ued at $250.

The sus­pects lat­er es­caped on foot.

Man 60, ar­rest­ed for

rob­bery at school

A 60-year-old man of Pin­to Road, Ari­ma, was ar­rest­ed and charged in re­la­tion to a rob­bery at the Ari­ma Gov­ern­ment Girls’ Pri­ma­ry School over the week­end.

School of­fi­cials re­port­ed a break-in at the in­sti­tu­tion be­tween Sep­tem­ber 30 and Oc­to­ber 3. Two Lasko fans, one gas tank and a quan­ti­ty of clean­ing and sani­tis­ing sup­plies were re­port­ed­ly stolen dur­ing the pe­ri­od.

The break-in was con­firmed by a school se­cu­ri­ty of­fi­cer when she car­ried checks at the school on Mon­day morn­ing.

Af­ter of­fi­cers viewed CCTV footage and con­duct­ed in­ves­ti­ga­tions, they re­ceived in­for­ma­tion and went to the San­ta Rosa RC Ceme­tery, where they found the sus­pect with the stolen items.

The sus­pect sought to es­cape the of­fi­cers by run­ning through the ceme­tery but fell on one of the tombs and was held.

He lat­er led of­fi­cers to one of the cov­ered graves, where they found the items stashed in­side.

The sus­pect was ar­rest­ed and tak­en to the hos­pi­tal for treat­ment be­fore be­ing charged.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

