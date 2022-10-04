SRP robbed at gunpoint

Entornointeligente.com /

A Spe­cial Re­serve Po­lice (SRP) of­fi­cer was robbed of his Toy­ota Axio mo­tor­car dur­ing the wee hours on Sun­day.

The 40-year-old Curepe man who is as­signed to the Im­mi­gra­tion De­ten­tion Cen­tre, Aripo – ar­rived home around 3.32 am on Oc­to­ber 2, when he was ap­proached by the lone sus­pect as he ex­it­ed the ve­hi­cle to open his gate.

As the sus­pect point­ed a gun at the of­fi­cer and or­dered him not to move, the vic­tim ran in­to his yard.

As he raised an alarm, the sus­pect got in­to the ve­hi­cle and sped off to­wards the South­ern Main Road, Curepe.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

