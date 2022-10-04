SRP robbed at gunpoint

A Special Reserve Police (SRP) officer was robbed of his Toyota Axio motorcar during the wee hours on Sunday.
The 40-year-old Curepe man who is assigned to the Immigration Detention Centre, Aripo – arrived home around 3.32 am on October 2, when he was approached by the lone suspect as he exited the vehicle to open his gate.
As the suspect pointed a gun at the officer and ordered him not to move, the victim ran into his yard.
As he raised an alarm, the suspect got into the vehicle and sped off towards the Southern Main Road, Curepe.
