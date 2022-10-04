Port Royal in shock after car used to kill man during fight

Entornointeligente.com /

Residents of Port Royal are concerned that their once peaceful and quiet community is changing for the worse, after 41-year-old fisherman, Narado Isaacs, was mowed down in the town square during a fight with another man early Tuesday morning.

His sister was among those who witnessed his killing, and she told The Gleaner that the image of it keeps replaying in her mind.

«I don’t know when it a go sink in,» she said, as she absentmindedly played around with her food, the first meal she was having hours after the tragic incident.

«A seh look how him kill mi … bredda. Mi glimpse somebody a do CPR but mi not even know who was trying to help. Him kill mi bredda, and is like yuh see it, but yuh just freeze,» she said. Adding that all she could do was scream.

The sister said Isaacs got into an argument with a man a little after 12:00 a.m. It escalated and another man got involved and slapped him three times. Isaacs retaliated and the man got into his vehicle and ran him over.

