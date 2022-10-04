NJAM statement on the resignation of Lennox Linton as political leader of the United Workers Party

Entornointeligente.com /

The National Joint Action Movement (NJAM) has received the news of the resignation of the Honorable Lennox Linton as Political Leader of the Opposition United Workers Party. Mr. Linton who is the Parliamentary Representative for the Marigot Constituency served his Party as Political Leader for the past Nine (9) years and Leader of the Opposition of the Commonwealth of Dominica for the same period.

NJAM joins the countless Dominican at home and abroad as well as friends of the Commonwealth of Dominica to wish Honorable Linton well and to thank him for his service and sterling contribution in the fight to preserve Dominica’s democracy, responsible governance, the rule of law and a better life for the people of Dominica. We also recognized and pay tribute to Honorable Lennox Linton for his contribution in the formation of the National Joint Action Movement.

NJAM wishes to advise the successor of Honorable Linton as Political Leader of the United Workers Party to embrace that opportunity with a clear understanding of the struggles ahead to restore full democracy and decency to the governance of our beloved country Dominica. We remain committed to continue to work with the United Workers Party, other political parties, civic and religious organizations for the socio – economic advancement of all the people of Dominica.

God Bless the Commonwealth of Dominica.

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica News Online

