Manchester mother pleads for help to start business

Last week three children were absent from classes because their mother Zandi Antoine, who is the sole breadwinner in their home, had no money to send them to school.

«It broke my heart when I see my children crying and saying that they wanted to go to school,» says Antoine.

The distraught mother shares that one of the children suggested going to school without lunch money, but she did not even have taxi fare to give to them.

«I am just tired of begging people to assist me with my children. There are many nights when I cry myself to sleep because I feel so helpless at times,» she says.

Antoine, who lives in Mandeville, Manchester, is the mother of four children, ages 12, 9, 7 and 4. The seven year old lives with his father.

