JCSA To Advise Finance Ministry Of Its Position On Phase One Of Compensation Review

The Ministry of Finance is today expected to receive the formal position of members of the Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA) on phase one of the public sector compensation review. This phase is focused on the alignment of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, groups and individuals into a 16-band structure. JCSA President Oneil Grant said there are concerns, including the wholesale shifting of all officers to the minimum salary except for persons in receipt of seniority, and these will be relayed to the ministry. Mr. Grant said the more than 3,000 members who participated in Monday’s online forum to discuss the proposals are expecting a «favourable response» from the Finance Ministry to their concerns by midday Friday. He said the JCSA members are hopeful that this phase of the process can be completed before the end of the year, so they can move on to the second phase of job evaluations and alignment.

