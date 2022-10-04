Jamaican Dies In Motor Vehicle Crash In California

Entornointeligente.com /

The California Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal collision involving a Jamaican man on Highway 299 in Trinity County on the weekend. He is 30-year-old Damario Williams of Manchester. Mr. Williams was reportedly driving a white Chevrolet Suburban near Slattery Gulch Road, around 4 o’clock Saturday morning, when the vehicle left the road and overturned. The highway patrol says the Jamaican was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the SUV. He died from his injuries.

