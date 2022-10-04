Hylton warns of looming Sandy Gully catastrophe

Entornointeligente.com /

«A catastrophe waiting to happen» is how Member of Parliament for Western St Andrew Anthony Hylton has described the state of the Sandy Gully.

He said the gully poses a clear and present danger to residents of Seaview Gardens and Riverton Meadows, if the country experiences a storm.

Hylton noted that the gully near the Spanish Town Road bridge, in the vicinity of Seaview Gardens and Riverton Meadows, is a virtual forest as silt and debris have provided fertile ground for shrubs to become trees.

In his contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, Hylton called on the Government to «act to save lives and property».

«We must avoid this impending catastrophe by doing what the minister of finance promised some three years ago. We must clean the Sandy Gully. Death knows no political colour. Death knows no social standing,» he said.

