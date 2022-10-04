Former Justice Ministry Employee To Return To Court On Office Breaking, Larceny And Arson Charges

Entornointeligente.com /

Former Justice Ministry employee, Romario Gopaul, is to reappear in the St. Catherine Circuit Court on Friday on charges of office breaking, larceny and arson. Mr. Gopaul’s case was on Monday transferred up from the St. Catherine Parish Court on a voluntary bill of indictment. He was arrested on suspicion of office breaking, larceny and arson following a fire at the St. Catherine Parish Court office on July 24. The fire destroyed a section of the office at Emancipation Square in Spanish Town. Investigations revealed that the perpetrator forcibly entered the building, stole monies from a safe and set fire to the property to cover the crime.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com