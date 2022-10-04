Customs recover pharmaceuticals worth $5 million, 2 detained

Entornointeligente.com /

Of­fi­cers of the Cus­toms and Ex­cise Di­vi­sion says they have re­cov­ered phar­ma­ceu­ti­cals that were re­moved with­out prop­er doc­u­men­ta­tion from the Port-of-Spain area.

Ac­cord­ing to a press re­lease from the Di­vi­sion, act­ing on a tip-off, of­fi­cials launched an in­ves­ti­ga­tion and the items were re­cov­ered on the same day. The phar­ma­ceu­ti­cals have a street val­ue of ap­prox­i­mate­ly TT$5 mil­lion dol­lars.

Dur­ing the re­cov­ery ex­er­cise, two per­sons were de­tained and are as­sist­ing with the in­ves­ti­ga­tions.

