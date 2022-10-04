Bequia Basketball 22nd Tournament: Results Oct. 1 & 2

Entornointeligente.com /

Saturday, Oct. 1

Game 1: U16: Hornets defeat Titans 48 to 13

Hornets leading scorer: Kade Gooding with 18 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 steal.

Titans leading scorer: Jordan Glynn with 9 points and 2 steals.

Game 2: 2nd Division: Rising Stars II defeat Young Ballers 49 to 45

Rising Stars II leading scorer: Kodi Williams with 16 points, 9 rebounds, and 1 blk.

Young Ballers leading scorer: Jeremiah King with 19 points, 3 rebounds, 5 steals and 5 blocks.

Game 3: 1st Division: East Sidaz defeat Rising Stars 107 to 90

East Sidaz leading scorer: Nicholas Lewis with 32 points, 16 rebounds, 11 steals, 18 assists and 10 blocks.

Rising Stars leading scorers: Jadley Bynoe and Augustin Pollard with 24 points each.

Sunday, Oct. 2

Game 1: U16: Golden Knights defeat Titans 33 to 9

Golden Knights leading scorer: Jomaine Ollivierre with 14 points, 10 rebounds, 12 steals, 4 assists, and 2 blocks.

Titans leading scorers: Damain Lewis and Jordan Glynn with 4 points each.

Game 2: 2nd Division: Rising Stars II defeat East Sidaz II 55 to 47

Rising Stars II leading scorer: Kodi Williams with 11 points, 12 rebounds, 1 asst and 2 blocks.

East Sidaz II leading scorer: Jolano McDonald with 15 points, 23 rebounds, 9 steals, 5 assists and 6 blocks.

Game 3: 1st Division: East Sidaz defeat East Blazers 70 to 61

East Sidaz leading scorer: Xavaughn Dennie with 20 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals, 3 assists, and 1 blk.

East Blazers leading scorer: Jermaine John with 19 points, 15 rebounds, 7 steals, 6 assists, and 5 blocks.

