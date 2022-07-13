Ten Boarding School Students off to University

Entornointeligente.com /

Ten (10) students of the Marigot Development Corporation (MDC) US Study Program â» The Boarding School Section graduated from several boarding schools across the USA. The students have all been accepted into 4 year US colleges and universities, with significant awards and scholarships.

The students â» T’keyah Alleyne, Khe´-G Baron, Chriscel Breedy, Bry Evans, Beyonce Francis, Jarrett Jean-Jacque, Janae Rabess, Turram Toussaint and Ethan Yankey â» will start the 2022 Fall Semester as freshmen at the following universities and colleges â» Fairleigh Dickinson University, Syracuse University, Dartmouth College, Grinnell College, Eastman School of Music- University of Rochester, Howard University, Agnes Scott College, Jacksonville University, Hampshire College, and Mercer University

MDC Education Consultant Mr. Michael Pascal says, «I am especially impressed, as due to the global COVID-19 Pandemic, many of the students completed most of academic year 2020-2021 through remote learning. It was inspiring to see them take on the challenge and make the most of it. Some students attended classes from their homes in Dominica. We are very proud of them and all they have accomplished!»

The MDC US Study Program wishes to extend many congratulations to Class of 2022 and their parents. We wish them all. continued success for the next 4 years of their academic journeys.

