Dominica ranks #1 on Travel + Leisure’s 25 Best Islands in the Caribbean

Dominica has been ranked #1 on Travel + Leisure’s 25 Best Islands in the Caribbean alongside Bermuda and the Bahamas with a 91% score, in their World’s Best surveys. Travel + Leisure is a travel magazine based in New York City, New York. Published 12 times a year, it has 4.8 million readers, according to its corporate media kit.

Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated islands according to their activities and sights, natural attractions and beaches, food, friendliness, and overall value.

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Denise Charles stated that the ministry is elated by this recognition from such a major publication.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MJ130722DOMINICA001.mp3 She indicated that this recognition also means that their hardwork and dedication over the years are paying off. Such as Dominica’s bold rebranding, new targeting marketing approaches, and the five-pillar strategy of: agro-tourism, aqua, adventure, wellness, festivals and events; are all coming together to reap amazing rewards. She stated that this accolade is just the beginning.

Hon. Charles stated that all the Tourism Stakeholders should be proud of this amazing accomplishment.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MJ130722DOMINICA002.mp3 Minister of Tourism, Hon. Denise Charles

Secret Bay CREDIT: NOE DEWITT

Additionally, Secret Bay, Dominica’s exclusive six-star, all villa rainforest resort experience and a member of Relais & Châteaux, the most prestigious association of luxury hotels and restaurants in the world, earned the #1 spot for resort hotels in the Caribbean, Bermuda and the Bahamas in this year’s Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards. This is the second time in three years the ecoluxury resort has been named #1 resort in the Caribbean region. The resort is known for its remote locale, private accommodations with plunge pools, hyper-personalized service, nature-to-table dining and no menu concept, chef-driven epicurean culinary experience, and wellness offerings.

«To have not only our destination, but one of Dominica’s hotels also be number one in this year’s Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards truly showcases that Dominica offers a desirable product for travelers seeking to connect with the luxury of nature,» continued Hon. Denise Charles. «We look forward to welcoming travelers who are seeking a new and exciting travel destination for their next adventure.»

The 25 Best Islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas: https://www.travelandleisure.com/worlds-best/best-islands-caribbean-bermuda-bahamas-2022

The 25 Best Resort Hotels in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas:

https://www.travelandleisure.com/worlds-best/best-resorts-caribbean-bermuda-bahamas-2022

