 2021 Club World Cup opening and final time to be approved by FIFA Council - EntornoInteligente
8 enero, 2020

2021 Club World Cup opening and final time to be approved by FIFA Council

23 min ago
Hernan Porras Molina
1 min read
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) — The 2021 Club World Cup has been proposed to kick off on June 17 and its final to be held on July 4, Chinese Football Association (CFA) source told Xinhua on Thursday.

Both the opening match and the final are proposed to take place in Shanghai.

The proposals have yet to be approved by the FIFA Council, according to the CFA source.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced in October, 2019 that China will host the inaugural edition of the expanded Club World Cup in 2021.

The new Club World Cup will be held every four years featuring 24 teams and replaces the current seven-team annual format.

Eight Chinese cities including Shanghai and Guangzhou have been selected to host the 2021 Club World Cup.

LINK ORIGINAL: Xinhuanet

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Allanamiento a las oficinas de EntornoInteligente

Adscoins New Single

Adscoins

Nota de Prensa VIP

Smart Reputation