$200,000 bail for man charged with choking woman

A 23-year-old elec­tri­cian was grant­ed $200,000 bail with a sure­ty when he ap­peared on Mon­day be­fore the Ch­agua­nas Mag­is­trates’ Court charged with chok­ing.

The trades­man of Chase Vil­lage, Ch­agua­nas, is ex­pect­ed to reap­pear be­fore Mag­is­trate Re­han­na Ho­sein on Sep­tem­ber 12th, 2022.

Ac­cord­ing to a po­lice re­port some­time in Sep­tem­ber, 2021, a man and a woman were hav­ing an ar­gu­ment and the man al­leged­ly be­gan chok­ing the woman.

A re­port was made to the po­lice and the de­tec­tives from the Cen­tral Di­vi­sion, Gen­der-Based Vi­o­lence Unit (GB­VU) who were as­signed to in­ves­ti­gate.

The in­ves­ti­ga­tion cul­mi­nat­ed with WPC Gransam charg­ing the sus­pect with the of­fence.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

