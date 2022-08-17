$200,000 bail for man charged with choking woman

A 23-year-old electrician was granted $200,000 bail with a surety when he appeared on Monday before the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court charged with choking.
The tradesman of Chase Village, Chaguanas, is expected to reappear before Magistrate Rehanna Hosein on September 12th, 2022.
According to a police report sometime in September, 2021, a man and a woman were having an argument and the man allegedly began choking the woman.
A report was made to the police and the detectives from the Central Division, Gender-Based Violence Unit (GBVU) who were assigned to investigate.
The investigation culminated with WPC Gransam charging the suspect with the offence.
