Taliban promise cash, land, to families of suicide bombers

Entornointeligente.com / KABUL (AP):

The Taliban have promised plots of land to relatives of suicide bombers who attacked US and Afghan soldiers, in a provocative gesture that seems to run counter to their efforts to court international support.

The Taliban’s acting interior minister, Sirajuddin Haqqani, offered the reward to dozens of family members of bombers gathered at a Kabul hotel, Interior Ministry spokesman Saeed Khosty tweeted on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering Monday evening, Haqqani praised the sacrifices of “martyrs and fedayeen”, referring to fighters killed in suicide attacks, Khosty tweeted. Haqqani called them “heroes of Islam and the country”, according to the spokesman. At the end of the meeting, he distributed 10,000 afghanis (US$112) per family and promised each a plot of land.

Khosty posted photos of Haqqani, his face blurred, embracing the relatives in a packed auditorium.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

