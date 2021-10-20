Speaker wants proof of vaccination against COVID

The Speaker of the Antigua and Barbuda Parliament, Sir Gerald Watt, on Tuesday called on legislators to show proof of vaccination against the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it was important for them to show leadership in dealing with the virus that has killed 95 and infected 3,918 since March last year.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that almost all persons either in the House or the Senate are (vaccinated), but we just need to confirm,” he told the Parliament.

Sir Gerald said he had asked for legislators in both Houses of the Parliament to produce their vaccination cards or the other official card, “so that the clerk can observe and record it in the Hansard”.

He said that while he believes some legislators may have sent in the document to show proof of being vaccinated, “some are waiting until they come, but I am sure we will have a 100 per cent compliance”.

