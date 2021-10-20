Something Extra | Wednesday

Entornointeligente.com / More than 200 Jamaicans were honoured for their outstanding contribution to nation-building during Monday’s virtual National Honours and Awards ceremony. Held on National Heroes Day, the event featured performances from Dean Fraser, Ken Boothe, 2021 Gospel Star Erica Lumsden, and others. It also saw Professor Donald Jasper Harris being invested into the Order of Merit, the nation’s fourth-highest honour. Something Extra brings you the highlights.

