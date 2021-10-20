Mental health advocacy as important as fashion to stylist Sheraine Robinson

Entornointeligente.com / Stylist Sheraine Robinson is known for curating stunning red-carpet looks for Ayesha and Stephen Curry, but while being passionate about fashion, she is also zealous about promoting optimum mental health for all.

Actress Glenn Close once said, “What mental health needs is more sunlight, more candour, and more unashamed conversation,” and Robinson, who is also known as ‘Raiiney’ to friends, shares this sentiment and uses her platforms to have open discussions about mental health and the need to take care of yourself to flourish.

Born to Jamaican parents (her mom is from Kingston and dad is from St Thomas) and raised in Toronto, Canada, Robinson says with a laugh, “I always say I am the most Jamaican non-Jamaican person you will ever meet because I love Jamaica, I love the culture, I love the heritage. I love that my family is Jamaican. I wish I was born there.” She then drops a bomb, “but I don’t like Jamaican food”.

The mom of one-year-old daughter Blake admits that “growing up in a Jamaican household it was always a ‘we’re the parent you’re the child kind of thing’,” and as an individual who is very in touch with her emotions and feelings, she never expressed herself much as a child. Now, however, she is all in about communicating her feelings and expressing exactly who she is. While not claiming to be a medical practitioner, she prides herself on her story and struggles, and says she enjoys helping people. “There is a stigma around mental health that people do not speak about often.”

PROTECT YOUR PEACE Holding her advocacy near to her heart, Robinson’s primary tip for thriving mental health is “protecting your peace”. She elaborates, “If you feel like something is disrupting your peace, then you have all right to take a step back and regroup and do what you need to do to make sure that you are not being triggered.” A trigger refers to something that affects your emotional state, often significantly, by causing extreme overwhelm or distress according to healthline.com .

