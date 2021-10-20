COVID-19 and mental health

Entornointeligente.com / UNDOUBTEDLY, WITH a global crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals are more likely to experience and undergo some level of stress, anxiety, grief and worry, which is natural. There are a number of techniques you can use to manage your stress.

It doesn’t matter your nationality; a pandemic will be a natural stressor. Persons will experience feelings of fear, anger, sadness, worry, frustration, while others will have changes in their appetite, interest and even experience difficulty concentrating and sleeping; they may also have body aches and headaches.

As I share insights with the viewers on the reality show Real Life hosted by the couple Kerie-Ann and Denvo Thombs, I reflect on the need for greater emphasis to be placed on how we manage stress in a pandemic. This being the first pandemic in our lifetime, and as a counselling psychologist, I see so many of our people struggling to cope with the new ways of working in a new normal that we were unprepared to tackle. It’s like we are in a Sci-Fi movie fighting a war with a faceless enemy.

While it’s commendable that mental health awareness has been receiving greater attention over the past years and more so months, resulting in a noticeable uptick in persons coming to my office to seek counselling, I am personally perturbed as I am seeing more children who are negatively impacted by COVID-19. Lest we forget, our children crave social interaction for growth and development.

Never before have our children faced social non-interaction on the scale now experienced. It is hard for our children to concentrate, especially when online and sitting for hours for classes. Without face to face, they get bored, which can get stressful. They will feel isolated, and kids do not know how to regulate their emotions.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com