Breast cancer: Early detection saves lives

Entornointeligente.com / The early detection of breast cancer in women is important for the effective management of the disease. Although there is no current treatment to prevent breast cancer, early detection of the disease can lead to an excellent outcome.

Early detection of breast cancer is important as it is associated with an increased number of available treatment options, increased survival, and improved quality of life. While there is no definitive method of preventing breast cancer, early detection provides the best chance of effective treatment.

Breast cancer is an abnormal and uncontrollable growth of the tissues of the breast that uses up the body’s nutrients, produces chemicals that can cause dysfunction of the body and by spreading to vital organs causes failure of these organs and eventually death of the individual.

According to Professor Joseph Plummer, head of the Department of Surgery, Radiology, Anaesthesia and Intensive Care, at the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, once the patient is diagnosed early, more than 90 per cent are alive and well after five years. This figure, he said, falls down to about 25 per cent who are still alive at five years after diagnosis of spread of cancer.

“With more drug treatment options, we are actually seeing more women living longer even though they have evidence of spread,” Professor Plummer said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com