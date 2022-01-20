‘Stranded’

Entornointeligente.com / Past participants drafted into the Jamaica National Service Corps (JNSC) to become agents of positive change in their communities are expressing frustration at delays in getting their certificates after completing the yearlong military-like journey.

Launched in 2017 and executed by the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), the JNSC targets youth aged between 18 and 23, equipping them with military, vocational, and life skills. The programme has somewhat become the standard mode for enlisting persons wanting to join the JDF, while some graduates move on to pursue careers in the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS), the Jamaica Fire Brigade, the Jamaica Customs Agency, the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency, and the private sector.

A number of graduates, however, have reportedly been experiencing challenges landing jobs as they are yet to receive their completion certificates and record of service, which give information in relation to their qualifications, inclusive of any special accomplishments or contribution to the force.

UNAWARE OF COMPLAINTS On Wednesday, Lt Col Denston Smalling, the programme’s welfare officer, told The Gleaner that he was unaware of any such complaints made to the JDF and urged participants to reach out to the army to have any issues resolved.

Public Affairs Officer Lt Celene Gordon of the JDF’s Media Affairs Office has not responded to Gleaner queries since January 7.

