Registration For Grade 4 PEP Administration To Be Done Electronically

The Ministry of Education and Youth (MoEY) is advising that registration for the Grade Four Primary Exit Profile (PEP4) for 2022 administration will be done electronically via the PEP Online Registration System, which can be found at pepregistration.moey.gov.jm.

The Registration Portal is now open and will close on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

In a bulletin issued by the Ministry, it was stated that the age eligibility criteria for registering for the Grade Four PEP 2022 are students born in the years 2011, 2012 and 2013. However, the only exception to this is if there is documentation to prove that the student is a ward of the State or has special needs.

It was also pointed out that no student born in the year 2010 or before should be added to the Grade-four registration list, unless there is documentation to prove that the student has special needs or is a ward of the State.

The bulletin also stated that no student should be allowed to sit more than one Grade Level PEP Examination in the same year. For example, for 2022, no student should be allowed to sit the Grade Five PEP and the Grade Four PEP.

School administrations were also advised to ensure that all students who will be sitting the PEP4 are recorded on the list of candidates, and that biographical information (name, date of birth and gender) are correct.

PEP provides a profile of where the student is academically, the student’s strengths and weaknesses, and their readiness for grade seven. It assesses students’ knowledge, in addition to placing increased emphasis on assessing students’ skills of communication, critical thinking and creativity.

