Peru outclass new look Boyz 3-0

Entornointeligente.com / Jamaica were beaten 3-0 by Peru in their international friendly tonight at the Estadio Nacional in Lima, Peru.

Second-half strikes by Luis Iberico in the 48th minute, Alex Valera in the 66th minute and Yoshimar Yotun in the 82nd minute doomed the Reggae Boyz to their first defeat under interim head coach Paul Hall. The game was used as a means to evaluate players that could feature in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Jamaica only managed one shot on target in the entire game when Deshane Beckford managed to force a save from Peruvian goalkeeper Pedro Gallase.

