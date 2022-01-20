McLean accused of misleading lawmakers on NCTVET transition

Entornointeligente.com / While the Ministry of Education and Youth struggles to iron out lingering policy issues that have left two critical training institutions in limbo, lawmakers turned up the heat Wednesday on a senior ministry official for allegedly misleading a critical oversight parliamentary committee.

On July 28, 2021, then acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education, Dr Grace McLean, told members of the Public Administration and Appropriations Committee (PAAC) that the National Council on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (NCTVET) was in transition and not yet within the ministry’s structure.

Her remarks contradicted those by chief technical director in the Office of the Prime Minister, Wayne Robertson, who had reported to the committee that NCTVET had been reassigned to the education ministry from HEART Trust NSTA since 2018.

Permanent secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Audrey Sewell, told members of the PAAC that the transfer of NCTVET to the Ministry of Education was gazetted in April 2018.

“As far as I am concerned, it has been there since,” Sewell said.

