Leaders In The Country Must Manage, Despite The Challenges – G-G

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, is calling on leaders in the country to manage, despite the challenges that confront the nation.

“We need leaders who are calm and self-assured, and who will confidently remind us that there is hope beyond these turbulent times,” he said, in a recorded message at the 42nd Annual National Leadership Prayer Breakfast, held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel on January 20.

Emphasising the need for spiritual guidance, he added that prayer is one of the functions that is right with Jamaica.

“This morning, we invoke our omnipotent God to do for us what we are unable to do for ourselves. Prayer is the key to having a successful year in our homes, in our businesses and in our nation,” the Governor-General said.

Reiterating the importance of the annual event, Chairman of the National Leadership Prayer Breakfast Committee, Rev. Sam McCook, said greater appreciation for the spiritual is essential to addressing the challenges of the nation.

“We gather to reflect on where we are, what we are experiencing as individuals and what we are experiencing as a community together… . We hope through the breakfast, we will be able to inspire your sense of recommitment and renew your sense of calling,” he said.

The Prayer Breakfast was held under the theme, ‘Pressing Forward in Faith, Hope and Love’.

It brought together leaders from all spheres of the society to provide prayerful support, while fostering a spirit of national unity.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness and Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding, delivered scripture readings at the event.

Also in attendance were members of the judiciary, diplomatic and consular corps, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) and members of Parliament.

This year’s National Prayer Leadership Breakfast charity project is the Clifton Boys’ Home Education Intervention programme. It will support the engagement of reading and information technology (IT) specialists, acquisition of literacy software and facilitate additional Internet bandwidth for the Home.

Donations may be made through the National Leadership Prayer Breakfast Committee.

The annual National Leadership Prayer Breakfast, which had its genesis in 1981, facilitates fellowship among the nation’s leaders and an opportunity to model a united Jamaica.

