KSAMC wants brakes on Acadia apartment complex

The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) has applied for an injunction to immediately halt construction of a St Andrew apartment complex it claims is in contravention of the approved building plan.

The development, which is at 9 Evans Avenue in Acadia, St Andrew, was first hit with a cease-and-desist order by the KSAMC last September after a Sunday Gleaner investigation raised questions about the alleged breaches.

The hearing for the injunction, which is now being sought against the developer, Orphious Stennett (first respondent) and Jennifer Graham (second respondent) started on Tuesday in the Supreme Court but has been adjourned to January 25.

According to the corporation, it had approved the construction of four two-bedroom units, eight one-bedroom units, and six studios, but it found that the developer did not conform with the building plan that was approved on November 6, 2019.

The corporation is seeking several orders, including a declaration that Stennett and his agents or servants have breached the Planning Act, the Town and Country Planning and Development Order, the Building Act 2018, and an injunction to stop any further construction on the property.

