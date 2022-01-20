Infant dies after being locked in car for hours

Entornointeligente.com / WESTERN BUREAU:

Sergeant Sheldon Dobson was not accustomed to taking his on-year-old daughter to daycare and a change of routine on Monday is said to have resulted in the death of the toddler, who was reportedly left locked inside his car for eight hours as he went to work.

When Dobson, who works at the Black River Police Station, finally remembered the child, he found her unconscious.

She was pronounced dead at the Black River Hospital yesterday morning.

“He would not have left her in the car purposely. He is too much of a good father to do that,” said a friend, who was still in a state of shock when The Gleaner visited St Elizabeth’s capital yesterday afternoon.

