Earth Today | Caribbean waterbirds face decline

AS WATERBIRDS in the Caribbean face decline due to pollution and climate change impacts such as sea level rise and coastal erosion, a census is being undertaken to inform conversation interventions.

The 13th annual Caribbean Waterbird Census began on January 14 and will run until February 3, taking stock of the more than 180 species of the region’s seabirds, shorebirds, wading birds and waterfowl, among others – from their actual numbers to their habitats.

The effort comes as Caribbean seabirds and those worldwide come under increased threat – despite their important role as predators, herbivores and vectors of seed in aquatic ecosystems; in maintaining the diversity of other species; and in the control of some pests, among other things.

“Many waterbird populations are declining, with 17 per cent of waterbird species considered globally threatened,” according to 2017 data from BirdLife International.

“More specifically, 55 per cent of the world’s waterbird species are declining (where trend data is available for 81 per cent of the 854 waterbird species), whereas only 16 per cent are increasing,” it added.

