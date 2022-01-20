Earth Today | A promising 2022 beckons for the Adaptation Fund

Entornointeligente.com / THE ADAPTATION Fund (AF), from which developing states such as Jamaica have benefited, has started 2022 with record funding to support new, concrete single-country and regional adaptation projects.

This is as the world faces a range of climate change threats – from the ongoing warming of the planet to rising sea levels and extreme weather events, including hurricanes and droughts – which require an adaptation response.

The AF is also able to “foster its new innovative funding windows that will bring many more urgently needed adaptation solutions to vulnerable communities, while continuing to evolve and adapt to countries’ needs by updating its vision for the next several years,” the entity said in a release to the media.

Despite the challenges of COVID-19, the AF continued to deliver concrete, on-the-ground adaptation projects to some of the world’s most vulnerable countries, while expanding its programmes and support for developing countries, throughout 2021.

“The fund was rewarded near the end of the year with a successful COP26 (26th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) outcome that reflected wide recognition for its work and furthered its fundraising and policy goals in serving the Paris Agreement, bringing excitement into 2022 as it develops its next five-year strategy to continue to build on its pillars of action, innovation, and learning and sharing,” noted the release.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com