COVID alarm as more positive pregnant women being hospitalised

The Health Ministry is reporting that more COVID positive pregnant women are now being hospitalised with respiratory problems than at any other point since the pandemic began in 2020.

According to data from the ministry, as at January 17, some 20 pregnant women were hospitalised, up from around five at the start of the year.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie said these persons are in late-stage pregnancy with a few admitted even after delivery.

“This is not good because what we have seen is that persons at this particular time in pregnancy, they tend to develop severe COVID,” said Bisasor McKenzie.

In the meantime, McKenzie said there is also a new worrying increase in the hospitalisation of children now posing a challenge on paediatric wards in hospitals across Jamaica.

