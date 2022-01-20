Anger boils over at NWC amid road nightmare

Entornointeligente.com / Residents in Waterhouse, St Andrew, are outraged at the state of community corridors linked to Bay Farm Road amid the installation of sewerage pipes.

The affected roads are Dahlia and Verbena avenues, where work has been ongoing since December, causing inconvenience for residents.

One such nuisance is the partial dismantling of some sidewalks, while others are covered with mounds of dirt that are transformed into a muddy mess after heavy rainfall, obstructing pedestrians.

Householders are fuming at the National Water Commission (NWC), arguing that they were not advised of the timeline of the works. Some say the displacement has made it difficult to enter their yards, while others have had to park far from their gates because of holes dug by excavators.

“We not even get notify say this a go go on in the community and how we feel about it, or nothing like that,” said Kevin Nelson, a resident, adding that he woke up one day to find workmen on his street.

