Two men from Mor­vant were ar­rest­ed and a quan­ti­ty of cannabis was seized dur­ing a road check ex­er­cise in Man­zanil­la, on Sat­ur­day.

DAMIEN GIBBS, 41, of Laven­tille Road, Mor­vant, and NICHOLAS CADETTE, 54, of An­geli­na Ter­race, Mor­vant, were ar­rest­ed af­ter 1.39 kilo­grammes of cannabis al­leged­ly was found dur­ing a search of their ve­hi­cle.

