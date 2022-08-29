2 more murders keep police busy

Entornointeligente.com /

A 36-year-old man is dead and his friend fight­ing for his life in hos­pi­tal fol­low­ing a shoot­ing in Ari­ma on Sat­ur­day night.

Ac­cord­ing to re­ports, the shoot­ing oc­curred around 9.45 pm, while De­vaughn Pam­ponette and his 25-year-old friend Shaquille Liv­er­pool were lim­ing at Liv­er­pool’s home at Bel­lamy Road in Ari­ma.

Liv­er­pool’s rel­a­tives re­port­ed hear­ing a vol­ley of gun­shots and when they came out­side they found both men, who had been shot sev­er­al times.

The duo was tak­en to the Ari­ma Hos­pi­tal where Pam­ponette, of Tumpuna Road in Ari­ma, was pro­nounced dead on ar­rival.

Liv­er­pool un­der­went emer­gency surgery and re­mained ward­ed in a crit­i­cal con­di­tion up to late yes­ter­day.

Po­lice vis­it­ed the scene of the shoot­ing and re­cov­ered 13 spent shells.

A mo­tive for the shoot­ing is yet to be es­tab­lished.

De­tec­tives of the Re­gion Two Homi­cide Bu­reau are con­tin­u­ing in­ves­ti­ga­tions.

In an un­re­lat­ed in­ci­dent, homi­cide de­tec­tives are seek­ing the pub­lic’s as­sis­tance in iden­ti­fy­ing a man whose burnt body was found in Diego Mar­tin yes­ter­day morn­ing.

Po­lice found the man’s body in Blue Basin, Diego Mar­tin, af­ter re­spond­ing to an anony­mous re­port.

The body, which ap­peared to have chop wounds and was burnt, was tak­en to the Foren­sic Sci­ence Cen­tre in St James where an au­top­sy will take place once it has been iden­ti­fied by rel­a­tives.

In­ves­ti­ga­tions are con­tin­u­ing.

Mean­while, the two men who were found mur­dered ex­e­cu­tion-style in Ch­agua­nas on Sat­ur­day have been iden­ti­fied as Nathan Grif­fith and Bradley Benn.

The bod­ies of the men were dis­cov­ered in on­ly their box­ers, with their hands bound and with gun­shot wounds to their heads around 5.15 am on Sat­ur­day, in a grassy area at the side of Ravine Sable Road, Long­denville.

Res­i­dents re­port­ed­ly saw a sil­ver ve­hi­cle leav­ing the area be­fore the bod­ies were dis­cov­ered.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com