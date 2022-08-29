2 more murders keep police busy

A 36-year-old man is dead and his friend fighting for his life in hospital following a shooting in Arima on Saturday night.
According to reports, the shooting occurred around 9.45 pm, while Devaughn Pamponette and his 25-year-old friend Shaquille Liverpool were liming at Liverpool’s home at Bellamy Road in Arima.
Liverpool’s relatives reported hearing a volley of gunshots and when they came outside they found both men, who had been shot several times.
The duo was taken to the Arima Hospital where Pamponette, of Tumpuna Road in Arima, was pronounced dead on arrival.
Liverpool underwent emergency surgery and remained warded in a critical condition up to late yesterday.
Police visited the scene of the shooting and recovered 13 spent shells.
A motive for the shooting is yet to be established.
Detectives of the Region Two Homicide Bureau are continuing investigations.
In an unrelated incident, homicide detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man whose burnt body was found in Diego Martin yesterday morning.
Police found the man’s body in Blue Basin, Diego Martin, after responding to an anonymous report.
The body, which appeared to have chop wounds and was burnt, was taken to the Forensic Science Centre in St James where an autopsy will take place once it has been identified by relatives.
Investigations are continuing.
Meanwhile, the two men who were found murdered execution-style in Chaguanas on Saturday have been identified as Nathan Griffith and Bradley Benn.
The bodies of the men were discovered in only their boxers, with their hands bound and with gunshot wounds to their heads around 5.15 am on Saturday, in a grassy area at the side of Ravine Sable Road, Longdenville.
Residents reportedly saw a silver vehicle leaving the area before the bodies were discovered.
