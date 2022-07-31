2 more lives lost, 176 new infections — COVID-19 Update 

Two more people have lost their lives to COVID-19, according to the latest advisory from the Ministry of Health. These latest deaths have pushed up the national death toll to 4,053 lives lost.
The Ministry says both persons—one elderly male and one elderly female—had multiple comorbidities including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, kidney disease, and cancer.
In its update for today, Sunday 31 July 2022, the Ministry of Health also reports that 176 people have tested positive for COVID-19. At present, the total number of active cases in the country is 6,359.
As of today, Sunday, 145 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised—in hospital and step-down facilities. Some 6,214 people currently are in home self-isolation.
Currently, some 715,515 people in the country are fully vaccinated, having completed either a one-dose or two-doses regimen of a COVID-19 vaccine. The Ministry says this represents some 51.1 per cent of the population.
And some 167,342 people have received their booster doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, as of today, Sunday, the Ministry’s update reports. Booster doses are additional primary doses and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
