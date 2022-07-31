2 more lives lost, 176 new infections — COVID-19 Update 

Entornointeligente.com /

Two more peo­ple have lost their lives to COVID-19, ac­cord­ing to the lat­est ad­vi­so­ry from the Min­istry of Health. These lat­est deaths have pushed up the na­tion­al death toll to 4,053 lives lost.

The Min­istry says both per­sons—one el­der­ly male and one el­der­ly fe­male—had mul­ti­ple co­mor­bidi­ties in­clud­ing di­a­betes, hy­per­ten­sion, heart dis­ease, cere­brovas­cu­lar dis­ease, kid­ney dis­ease, and can­cer.

In its up­date for to­day, Sun­day 31 Ju­ly 2022, the Min­istry of Health al­so re­ports that 176 peo­ple have test­ed pos­i­tive for COVID-19. At present, the to­tal num­ber of ac­tive cas­es in the coun­try is 6,359.

As of to­day, Sun­day, 145 COVID-19 pa­tients are hos­pi­talised—in hos­pi­tal and step-down fa­cil­i­ties. Some 6,214 peo­ple cur­rent­ly are in home self-iso­la­tion.

Cur­rent­ly, some 715,515 peo­ple in the coun­try are ful­ly vac­ci­nat­ed, hav­ing com­plet­ed ei­ther a one-dose or two-dos­es reg­i­men of a COVID-19 vac­cine. The Min­istry says this rep­re­sents some 51.1 per cent of the pop­u­la­tion.

And some 167,342 peo­ple have re­ceived their boost­er dos­es of a COVID-19 vac­cine, as of to­day, Sun­day, the Min­istry’s up­date re­ports. Boost­er dos­es are ad­di­tion­al pri­ma­ry dos­es and boost­er dos­es of the COVID-19 vac­cine.

