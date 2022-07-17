2 men shot dead

Two men were shot to death between Friday night and Saturday.
The deceased have been identified as Garvin Bastien and Simon Torres.
In the first killing on Friday, police stated that Bastien was gambling around 8.25 pm at a club with his brother Andre «Stone» Bastien and several other people on George Street, Port-of-Spain, when masked men entered and shot him in the head and back in the full glare of patrons.
Bastien died on the scene, while his brother, who sustained gunshot wounds to his buttocks, upper thigh and both cheeks, was warded at the Port-of-Spain General Hospital in a stable condition.
