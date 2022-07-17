2 men shot dead

Entornointeligente.com /

Two men were shot to death be­tween Fri­day night and Sat­ur­day.

The de­ceased have been iden­ti­fied as Garvin Bastien and Si­mon Tor­res.

In the first killing on Fri­day, po­lice stat­ed that Bastien was gam­bling around 8.25 pm at a club with his broth­er An­dre «Stone» Bastien and sev­er­al oth­er peo­ple on George Street, Port-of-Spain, when masked men en­tered and shot him in the head and back in the full glare of pa­trons.

Bastien died on the scene, while his broth­er, who sus­tained gun­shot wounds to his but­tocks, up­per thigh and both cheeks, was ward­ed at the Port-of-Spain Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal in a sta­ble con­di­tion.

