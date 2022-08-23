2 killed in separate shootings in Arima

JESSE RAMDEO
Two men have been killed in separate incidents in Arima, this morning.
Guardian Media understands that around 4 am, residents of Mt Zion, Maturita, heard several loud explosions.
Police officers were contacted and on arrival, they discovered the body of a man lying in a pool of blood.
A short while later, police responded to reports of a shooting along Hoyte Avenue in Arima.
While combing through the area, they discovered the body of a 57-year-old man a short distance away from his workplace.
The victim had been shot several times about his body.
Investigators are yet to determine whether both killings were related.
