2 killed in separate shootings in Arima

Entornointeligente.com /

JESSE RAMDEO

Two men have been killed in sep­a­rate in­ci­dents in Ari­ma, this morn­ing.

Guardian Me­dia un­der­stands that around 4 am, res­i­dents of Mt Zion, Ma­tu­ri­ta, heard sev­er­al loud ex­plo­sions.

Po­lice of­fi­cers were con­tact­ed and on ar­rival, they dis­cov­ered the body of a man ly­ing in a pool of blood.

A short while lat­er, po­lice re­spond­ed to re­ports of a shoot­ing along Hoyte Av­enue in Ari­ma.

While comb­ing through the area, they dis­cov­ered the body of a 57-year-old man a short dis­tance away from his work­place.

The vic­tim had been shot sev­er­al times about his body.

In­ves­ti­ga­tors are yet to de­ter­mine whether both killings were re­lat­ed.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com