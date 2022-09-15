2 kids among 7 wounded in Sangre Grande wake shooting

Seven people, including two children aged six and three years, were shot during a wake last night at Blake Avenue, Darmarie Hill, Sangre Grande.
The victims were standing in the front yard at the house of mourning around 10.30 pm when an unknown vehicle stopped in front the gate.
A lone gunman emerged and began shooting at the crowd.
Eyewitnesses reported the suspect was armed with what appeared to be a long rifle.
As the crowd scattered, the seven victims reported being injured.
They were taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital where they were treated and all warded in a stable condition up to present.
