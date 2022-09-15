2 kids among 7 wounded in Sangre Grande wake shooting

Entornointeligente.com /

Sev­en peo­ple, in­clud­ing two chil­dren aged six and three years, were shot dur­ing a wake last night at Blake Av­enue, Dar­marie Hill, San­gre Grande.

The vic­tims were stand­ing in the front yard at the house of mourn­ing around 10.30 pm when an un­known ve­hi­cle stopped in front the gate.

A lone gun­man emerged and be­gan shoot­ing at the crowd.

Eye­wit­ness­es re­port­ed the sus­pect was armed with what ap­peared to be a long ri­fle.

As the crowd scat­tered, the sev­en vic­tims re­port­ed be­ing in­jured.

They were tak­en to the San­gre Grande Hos­pi­tal where they were treat­ed and all ward­ed in a sta­ble con­di­tion up to present.

