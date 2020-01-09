2 Iraqi border guards killed in IS attack near border with Syria

Entornointeligente.com /

BAGHDAD, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) — Two Iraqi border guards were killed, and two others wounded in an attack by Islamic State (IS) militants near the border with Syria in western Iraq, the Iraqi military said on Thursday.

The extremist IS militants attacked a border guard force while conducting a search operation near the border line with neighboring Syria, leaving two border guards killed and wounding two others, according to a statement by the media office affiliated with the Iraqi Joint Operations Command.

The statement did not give further details about where and when exactly the incident took place.

Late in 2017, Iraq declared full liberation of its territories from IS militants after Iraqi forces seized the whole border areas with Syria and nearby desert in western Iraq.

However, small groups or individuals of IS militants still trying to infiltrate into Iraq from neighboring Syria through the roughly 600 km long border with Iraq with vast rugged areas and desert land.

LINK ORIGINAL: Xinhuanet

Entornointeligente.com