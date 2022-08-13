2 injured as gunman opens fire at popular bar

Two men were injured after a gunman opened fire on a group of people liming in front of a bar in Freeport yesterday morning. The incident, which was captured on CCTV cameras, took place around 11 am.
Police said the victims were in front of the Highway to Heaven Bar, off Mission Road, when a silver Nissan Wingroad pulled up. The front seat passenger, armed with a gun, got out, quickly walked up to the group of people and opened fire.
The video shows people scampering for safety.
One of the men in the group was shot in his arm while another was wounded in his upper torso.
The gunman then returned to the wagon, which drove off.
An eyewitness who was inside the bar said, «I was waiting to go to use the toilet when I saw a guy in a yellow jersey and another man who sells sweets running. They tried to hide behind a Spanish guy who works inside the bar and he was shouting, «What happen? What happen?» Then I started to hear gunshots, there were more than ten gunshots in all…The man in yellow and the sweetie man get shoot, they tried to hide inside the agro shop.
«One of the guys who was shot was begging one of the owners to open the doors and let him come inside to hide…but the man was frightened and didn’t open the door,» the eyewitness said.
According to police, the injured men, ages 33 and 34, were taken to the hospital and were said to be in stable condition last evening.
Police believe the suspects stole the Wingroad shortly before the shooting incident.
According to a police report, around 10.45 am, two workers were doing construction work along Waterloo Road, Carapichaima, when they were accosted by three men wearing masks.
One of the men was armed with a firearm. They tied up the victims and robbed them.
One of the victims was robbed of cash and a cellphone while they stole the other man’s Wingroad wagon, wallet and cellphone.
