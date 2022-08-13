2 injured as gunman opens fire at popular bar

Entornointeligente.com /

Two men were in­jured af­ter a gun­man opened fire on a group of peo­ple lim­ing in front of a bar in Freeport yes­ter­day morn­ing. The in­ci­dent, which was cap­tured on CCTV cam­eras, took place around 11 am.

Po­lice said the vic­tims were in front of the High­way to Heav­en Bar, off Mis­sion Road, when a sil­ver Nis­san Wingroad pulled up. The front seat pas­sen­ger, armed with a gun, got out, quick­ly walked up to the group of peo­ple and opened fire.

The video shows peo­ple scam­per­ing for safe­ty.

One of the men in the group was shot in his arm while an­oth­er was wound­ed in his up­per tor­so.

The gun­man then re­turned to the wag­on, which drove off.

An eye­wit­ness who was in­side the bar said, «I was wait­ing to go to use the toi­let when I saw a guy in a yel­low jer­sey and an­oth­er man who sells sweets run­ning. They tried to hide be­hind a Span­ish guy who works in­side the bar and he was shout­ing, «What hap­pen? What hap­pen?» Then I start­ed to hear gun­shots, there were more than ten gun­shots in all…The man in yel­low and the sweet­ie man get shoot, they tried to hide in­side the agro shop.

«One of the guys who was shot was beg­ging one of the own­ers to open the doors and let him come in­side to hide…but the man was fright­ened and didn’t open the door,» the eye­wit­ness said.

Ac­cord­ing to po­lice, the in­jured men, ages 33 and 34, were tak­en to the hos­pi­tal and were said to be in sta­ble con­di­tion last evening.

Po­lice be­lieve the sus­pects stole the Wingroad short­ly be­fore the shoot­ing in­ci­dent.

Ac­cord­ing to a po­lice re­port, around 10.45 am, two work­ers were do­ing con­struc­tion work along Wa­ter­loo Road, Cara­pichaima, when they were ac­cost­ed by three men wear­ing masks.

One of the men was armed with a firearm. They tied up the vic­tims and robbed them.

One of the vic­tims was robbed of cash and a cell­phone while they stole the oth­er man’s Wingroad wag­on, wal­let and cell­phone.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com