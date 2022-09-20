2 guards, four bandits killed in robbery attack

Entornointeligente.com /

rad­hi­[email protected]

Six peo­ple, among them two se­cu­ri­ty guards and four sus­pect­ed rob­bers, are dead fol­low­ing an armed rob­bery out­side Pen­ny­wise Plaza in La Ro­main, on Mon­day af­ter­noon.

Jef­frey Pe­ters, a se­cu­ri­ty of­fi­cer of Al­lied Se­cu­ri­ty Ser­vices, died in­stant­ly af­ter be­ing shot around 5 pm, short­ly af­ter he drove out of the Pen­ny­wise com­pound, loaded with cash.

An­oth­er col­league, who was sit­ting in the back seat, was al­so hit, while a third guard Pen­ne­lope Bap­tiste was shot in the head. She re­mains ward­ed in crit­i­cal con­di­tion at the San Fer­nan­do Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal.

In­ves­ti­ga­tors said the guards went to Pen­ny­wise Plaza, at South Trunk Road, to pick up a large sum of cash. They were sit­ting in a white pick-up van when the rob­bers opened fire from an AR-15 (Ar­malite Ri­fle).

The bul­lets en­tered the win­dows shoot­ing Jef­frey in the dri­ver’s seat. Bap­tiste and the oth­er guard opened fire, hit­ting one of the rob­bers. An­oth­er rob­ber dropped his AR-15 weapon as he at­tempt­ed to flee.

The guard at the back of the pick-up slumped down­wards, bleed­ing while hor­ri­fied shop­pers and store clerks looked on.

The road was lit­tered with spent shells fired by an AR-15.

In­sp Ali, of Al­lied Se­cu­ri­ty Ser­vices, ar­rived a short while lat­er and went past the cau­tion tape.

But the po­lice stopped him and spoke to him in an­oth­er area. Vis­i­bly dis­traught and al­most on the brink of tears, Ali stood watch­ing the van where Pe­ter’s body lay.

The in­jured of­fi­cers were tak­en by am­bu­lance to the San Fer­nan­do Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal. Their friends and col­leagues prayed at the scene for them to re­cov­er.

But by 7 pm, news came that the back seat se­cu­ri­ty of­fi­cer had suc­cumbed to gun­shot wounds. Bap­tiste was said to be crit­i­cal.

Mean­while, po­lice pur­sued the rob­bers for two hours, set­ting up a drag­net and in­ter­cept­ing ve­hi­cles.

A Nis­san Syl­phy, be­lieved to be used in the rob­bery, was found aban­doned near the T&T Reg­i­ment army base in La Ro­main.

A source told po­lice the rob­bers then hi­jacked a white X-trail and went to La Ro­main to hide.

They took a short­cut through Junes De­vel­op­ment to get to Pond Street where they at­tempt­ed to elude cap­ture.

But of­fi­cers, led by Se­nior Supt Richard Smith, cor­nered the rob­bers un­der a house at Pond Street. A shootout oc­curred and all four sus­pects were shot dead.

Their iden­ti­ties have not yet been con­firmed.

A di­rec­tor at Al­lied Se­cu­ri­ty Ser­vices ex­tend­ed con­do­lences to the fam­i­lies of the dead se­cu­ri­ty guards.

«Our hearts and con­do­lences go out to our loved ones. This is the re­al­i­ty. Crime is on the rise, we all have to be ex­tra vig­i­lant,» he said.

Speak­ing about Jef­frey and his team, the di­rec­tor said: «These guys are awe­some in­di­vid­u­als, but the loss of life is a hard thing to swal­low. We want to ex­tend our con­do­lences to the fam­i­lies.»

Pen­ny­wise al­so is­sued a com­ment last night say­ing the La Ro­main Plaza will re­main closed as a sign of re­spect so that staff can get some time to fo­cus on their men­tal health. «To­day, armed ban­dits at­tacked three se­cu­ri­ty of­fi­cers that were dri­ving out of our La Ro­main com­pound. The board of di­rec­tors, man­age­ment and staff would like to ex­tend our sin­cer­est con­do­lences to the fam­i­lies of the vic­tims,» the state­ment read.

Any­one with in­for­ma­tion on the shoot­ing can call Crime Stop­pers at 800-TIPS.

Act­ing Po­lice Com­mis­sion­er Mc­Don­ald Ja­cob con­firmed that the four rob­bery sus­pects were killed. He said the rob­bers had been tracked us­ing the po­lice grid sys­tem.

«Through the grid sys­tem they (po­lice) fol­lowed the ve­hi­cle which was aban­doned. They then robbed some­one else of their ve­hi­cle and en­tered a house in La Ro­maine where four of the as­sailants were killed by the po­lice,» Ja­cob said.

He re­vealed that three A-15s and one pis­tol were re­cov­ered from the scene of the crime.

» The mat­ter is an ac­tive in­ves­ti­ga­tion that is go­ing on in the South,» he added.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com