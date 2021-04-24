2 arrested police seize marijuana, camouflage pants

Entornointeligente.com / North­ern Di­vi­sion of­fi­cers ar­rest­ed two per­sons dur­ing an ex­er­cise yes­ter­day. Ac­cord­ing to po­lice re­ports, on April 23rd, the ex­er­cise co­or­di­nat­ed by ACP Andy Bel­fon, tar­get­ed pri­or­i­ty of­fend­ers and the sur­veil­lance of high crime ar­eas. Of­fi­cers searched the home of a 35-year-old man of Jit­man Dri­ve, Kan­da­har, Arou­ca.

Dur­ing the search, of­fi­cers dis­cov­ered two cam­ou­flage pants. The man was cau­tioned and ar­rest­ed for pos­ses­sion of the items. The of­fi­cers then made their way to Mis­sion Road, Tacarigua, where they ar­rest­ed a 36-year-old man on en­quiries in­volv­ing a shoot­ing in­ci­dent.

In an­oth­er in­ci­dent on the same day, the of­fi­cers con­duct­ed a search along Run­way Dri­ve, Mau­si­ca Road, where they dis­cov­ered 230 ful­ly grown mar­i­jua­na trees in a bushy area. The mar­i­jua­na has an es­ti­mat­ed street val­ue of $85,000. The trees were up­root­ed and de­stroyed. An ar­rest is ex­pect­ed in this mat­ter.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com