2 arrested police seize marijuana, camouflage pants

Entornointeligente.com / Northern Division officers arrested two persons during an exercise yesterday. According to police reports, on April 23rd, the exercise coordinated by ACP Andy Belfon, targeted priority offenders and the surveillance of high crime areas. Officers searched the home of a 35-year-old man of Jitman Drive, Kandahar, Arouca.
During the search, officers discovered two camouflage pants. The man was cautioned and arrested for possession of the items. The officers then made their way to Mission Road, Tacarigua, where they arrested a 36-year-old man on enquiries involving a shooting incident.
In another incident on the same day, the officers conducted a search along Runway Drive, Mausica Road, where they discovered 230 fully grown marijuana trees in a bushy area. The marijuana has an estimated street value of $85,000. The trees were uprooted and destroyed. An arrest is expected in this matter.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian